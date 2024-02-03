Satisfactory has now churned out 5.5 million sales

HQ

With its fifth anniversary now looming, Coffee Stain Studios has revealed that its open-world factory builder Satisfactory has now sold 5.5 million units.

Alongside announcing this milestone, the studio also revealed that the game will leave early access at an unconfirmed date in 2024. The end result is said to contain a "never-seen-before narrative alongside a factory-load of new features" and Coffee Stain has confirmed development "will not end once the game leaves early access." With the release drawing ever closer, a closed beta will be held for version 1.0 of the game and users can now register their interest.

