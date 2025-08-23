Satisfactory finally arrives on consoles this November

HQ

November 4th is the day console players can roll up their sleeves and start building industrial empires. Coffee Stain's massively popular Satisfactory is finally making its long-awaited debut on Xbox Series and Playstation 5.

The game originally launched in Early Access six years ago, and after five years of intense development the full 1.0 version arrived in September 2024. Fun, addictive, and impressively large in scale — it's a game that has captivated PC players for years. Now console fans can look forward to conveyor belts weaving like boiled spaghetti, endless tinkering, and the eternal pursuit of production efficiency.

The November 4 launch applies to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but Coffee Stain has also promised versions for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, though those will arrive a bit later. This means that almost anyone with a reasonably modern console will soon be able to enjoy the industrial sandbox that has already hooked millions of PC players around the world.

