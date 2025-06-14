Satisfactory 1.1. is finally here

HQ

With Early Access now in the rearview mirror, the massive (and Swedish!) factory builder has taken its next big leap with Update 1.1, which officially launched recently after months of player feedback. Coffee Stain Studios has carefully analyzed and distilled all that input into this new patch, packed with long-awaited features.

Controller support is finally here - both Xbox and DualSense now work seamlessly on PC and Steam Deck. The game also now includes a fully functional photo mode, perfect for those who want to show off their wild factory creations. Several quality-of-life improvements have also been introduced, alongside new logistics tools, lifts, enhanced blueprints, and much, much more.

Check out the video for version 1.1 below - and if you want to dig into the patch notes in detail, you can do that right here. All in all, this is a perfect moment to dive into Satisfactory, or jump back in if you're a seasoned veteran.

Are you playing Satisfactory, and will you be trying out the 1.1 update?