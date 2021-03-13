Satisfaction playing Gods Will Fall is "tied to the difficulty" say Clever Beans

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, we did a livestream with the Gods Will Fall developer Clever Beans, where we played through the first couple of hours of the title with the help of its lead designer Mark Wherrett. During the stream of which you can catch in its entirety below, Wherrett told us about how the challenge the game poses is crucial not just to the design of Gods Will Fall, but also in how it is meant to be enjoyed.

"We knew right from the outset, this was going to be a sort of game that tried out a few unique ideas and pushed people in terms of this philosophy of the amount of satisfaction you can get out of a game being tied to the difficulty you've faced going into it," said Wherrett, before further continuing.

"We saw right away that it was hitting the notes that we wanted, because a lot of people do find it quite frustrating to begin with and almost bounce off it. But, what we also saw that was really, really pleasing to see, was that people started to become invested in how that challenge is pushing back against them, and they want to push back against it and beat it.

When they get that first kill of a god, the satisfaction they get out of that is really satisfying for me to see because I can see all of that struggle that they've invested up to that moment gives them a really genuine sense of achievement at the end of it. I think that's something games can push really hard on."

