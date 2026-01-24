Satellai's dog collar keeps track of your dog's health as well as its location

HQ

Almost all of us have a dog close to our heart, whether it's ours, a family member's, or just a canine that we follow on social media, dogs really are man's best friend. Satellai understands this, which is why it wants to keep our dogs healthy with its AI collars, as well as let us keep track of their location.

Speaking to product marketing director David Teaster at CES, we asked how the collar keeps track of all the different types of dogs out there. "We have our own breed database that the LLM is trained off of, but that also supports the data points that we collect from more users we get, and we're able to use that to kind of give inference to other types of numbers or data that you'd be interested in knowing," Teaster explained.

Teaster explained that the LLM model trained by Satellai guesses what breed your dog is, then heads into the database to see whether any behaviours are out of the ordinary, from excessive limping to excessive licking.

Also, if you're more of a cat person, soon Satellai might offer the same helpful service to you. Check out the full interview below for more information.