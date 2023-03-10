Satechi's headphone stand adds some flair to storing your audio devices

HQ

No doubt if you're like us, you've been in the habit of storing your headphones by simply leaving them lying around. But, there is an alternative to this, a ground-breaking tool known as a headphone stand.

Satechi has decided to take this concept and run with it, and has cooked up a headphone stand that is more than just a stand. It has a fancy looking aluminium frame and also boasts USB-A ports and even a headphone jack, allowing you to make the stand one of the focal points of your desktop setup.

To see if this headphone stand is for you, be sure to take a look at the latest Quick Look, where the Satechi Headphone Stand was the focus.