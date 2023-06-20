Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sasha Calle is in talks to continue portraying Supergirl

The actress has met with Peter Safran over returning as the character.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While there are a lot of question marks surrounding which live-action DC characters will be sticking around as we further transition into James Gunn's and Peter Safran's DC Universe, one that is seemingly on the cards for a return is Sasha Calle's Supergirl, a character who was first introduced in The Flash.

Speaking in an interview with USA Today, Calle noted that she has already met with Safran and added, "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her so deeply and I feel so connected to her."

With a Supergirl standalone movie promised for the reset DC Universe, with that film titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it remains to be seen whether it will be Calle's take on the character who will lead that project or whether someone else will don the iconic red cape.

Would you like to see Calle return as Supergirl?

Sasha Calle is in talks to continue portraying Supergirl


Loading next content