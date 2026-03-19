Saros gameplay shown in a new Features Trailer

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Finnish studio Housemarque first gained recognition for its stylized, original, and incredibly polished shoot 'em ups, most of which were developed in partnership with Sony. In 2021, they released Returnal, which became a huge hit, and shortly thereafter, the studio was acquired and became part of PlayStation Studios.

Since then, they haven't released anything else, but we know they're hard at work finishing Saros, set to launch on PlayStation 5 on April 30. Although it isn't story-wise connected to Returnal, there are definitely similarities that make it seem like something of a spiritual successor.

Now, Housemarque and Sony think it's high time we got acquainted with the title and have therefore released a Features Trailer, which in under a minute gives us an overview of the action and how the controller is used - as well as offering some gameplay. Check it out below.