Saros finally has a Photo Mode

HQ

Housemarque keeps on making amazing games, but it seems like Saros isn't getting the commercial success it deserves. Maybe the latest update can help the PS5 exclusive sell better.

The Finnish studio has released a new patch that finally brings a Photo Mode to Saros. This won't just let us play around with the camera, add filters, tweak colours and more while everything is paused, as it also brings some goodies for trophy-hunters by adding nine new trophies that challenge us to use the Photo Mode in different ways.

Update 01.005.001 tops these additions by making the boss cinematics run smoother and fixing some other minor issues, so an already fantastic game keeps getting better.