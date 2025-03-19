Saros couldn't have been made if Housemarque was independent, according to CEO

HQ

As the final announcement of February's State of Play presentation, we got to see Saros, the new game from Returnal studio Housemarque. Set for release in 2026, Saros looks to be an ambitious sci-fi epic, but apparently it couldn't have happened without Sony.

Speaking to Finnish outlet Helsingin Sanomat (via Wccftech), Housemarque CEO Illari Kuittinen explained that there were some adjustments to be made, such as conforming to Sony's HR practises, but that the financial gain was more than worth it.

Saros' budget is apparently close to that of Alan Wake 2, which was around 70 million euros. We know very little about Saros, apart from that this will surely make it an expensive and ambitious project for Housemarque. Considering the goodwill it won with the fantastic Returnal, though, we're expecting great things of the studio.