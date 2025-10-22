Sarkozy to receive special protection during prison term

HQ

Yesterday, we got the news that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy had started serving a 5-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy linked to campaign funding from abroad.

Now, we have learned that French authorities have arranged for two police officers to stay in adjacent cells throughout his incarceration to ensure his safety, and Sarkozy will be held in an isolated unit with minimal contact with other inmates.

His legal team has already requested early release pending appeals, aiming for a potential return to freedom before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Nicolas Sarkozy continues to deny any wrongdoing, describing the case as politically motivated.

