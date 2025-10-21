Sarkozy, former French president, begins five-year prison term

HQ

We just got the news that former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has begun serving a prison sentence in Paris, marking the first time in decades that a French leader has been jailed. Convicted for conspiring to secure campaign funds from Libya, Sarkozy maintains his innocence and claims the ruling is politically driven. He will serve his term in isolation at La Santé prison, where conditions include limited access to daily exercise and personal amenities. The decision has divided political circles but reinforced public trust in judicial impartiality. While Sarkozy appeals the verdict, the case stands as a symbolic shift in France's stance on political accountability. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!