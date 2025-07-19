Sarah Jessica Parker on Hocus Pocus 3: "No more developments, we've been having some conversations"

HQ

Considering Disney has been in the business of making sequels for some of its more recent live-action projects for Disney+ as of late, including a new Enchanted and a Hocus Pocus sequel, you might be wondering if the latter in particular will ever stretch into a trilogy? While there are clear hopes that will become a reality, it does seem unlikely that Hocus Pocus 3 will be made, at least any time soon, based on star Sarah Jessica Parker's comments.

Speaking on the Watch What Happens Live show with Andy Cohen, Parker explained that there have been little to no significant advancements on a Hocus Pocus sequel, despite her and her co-stars being interested in returning.

Parker states that there have been "no more developments, other than we would like to do it," with the actress elaborating by adding, "we've been having some conversations."

Essentially, don't hold your breath on Hocus Pocus 3, even if we do hope we don't have to wait almost three decades for another chapter in the story.