Sarah Bond on the next-generation of Xbox: "We are always listening to what players and creators want"

It was actually only back in the summer that Microsoft officially confirmed that a new Xbox console was in development. A few days after the annual showcase, Sarah Bond appeared in a video that revealed that Microsoft and AMD are teaming up to build the next-generation of Xbox, something that fans have routinely questioned following poor hardware sales, layoffs, and price hikes.

Regardless of all of these turbulent issues, Xbox isn't leaving the console market, at least for the next-generation, something that Bond once again affirms in an interview with Variety.

"We are 100% looking at making things in the future. We have our next-gen hardware in development. We've been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we've announced with AMD around it, so that is coming. What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware. We are always listening to what players and creators want. When there is demand for innovation, we're going to build it."

There is a growing rumour that suggests Xbox will look to set itself apart from PlayStation in the next batch of consoles by offering a device that is significantly more powerful. Naturally, you would then expect such a device to be much more expensive, but we'll just have to stay tuned to see how much truth there is to this, especially since the next Xbox console is thought to arrive in 2027.