Sarah Bond defeated Phil Spencer playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at Tokyo Game Show

Former Xbox boss Phil Spencer was promoted the other year to become Microsoft's chief gaming executive, with responsibility for Xbox delegated to Sarah Bond. Both of them are known to be avid gamers and during the Tokyo Game Show they took the opportunity to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 against each other.

So who is the better of the two? Well, according to Japanese Xbox Wire, Bond's team emerged victorious from that battle, winning 100-85, although they note that Spencer was the MVP of his team (translated with Bing):

"They then headed to the Happinet booth, where they were able to try out "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" (available on October 25 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox One). They posed happily in front of a large "BO6" ad that was the first thing they saw.

The duo were shown to a space where they could try out the game, and then they recruited a team and started playing! The result was 100-85 in favor of Sarah's team, but Phil's team, led by Phil himself, did very well."

Even though it was a team match, it seems that Sarah Bond is at least as good a gamer as Phil Spencer. While if it doesn't make much difference, it's still nice to see managers living the life of passionate gaming enthusiasts, or what do you think?