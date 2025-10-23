Sarah Bond declares the end of console exclusivity

HQ

Games that were previously tied to and only available on Xbox have increasingly begun to appear on other platforms as well. Tentatively and cautiously at first, with Xbox's top brass repeatedly claiming that it was only a matter of a few select games. But with Forza Horizon officially launched on Playstation, which appears to have been a huge success, there is no doubt that it is now only a matter of time before we also see Halo and other blockbusters spread like wildfire.

Whether this is good or bad is a matter of discussion. But for Xbox boss Sarah Bond, there is no doubt that this is the way - the future, as she describes console-exclusive games as an outdated concept in a recent interview. Bond also went on to explain how gamers have slowly started to realize the many pros of being able to enjoy the same game everywhere - with everyone.

Speaking to Mashable she said:

"The biggest games in the world are available everywhere. You look at Call of Duty, you look at Minecraft, you look at Fortnite, you look at Roblox ... that's actually what's really driving community in gaming. That's where people gather. And the idea of locking it to one store or one device is antiquated for most people,"

"You want to be able to play with your friends anywhere, regardless of what they're on. And we're really leaning into that with this experience Rog Ally X. It just opens up another way for you to play, as does cloud, as does PC as do the consoles we all have in the living room"

Do you agree with what Sarah Bond is saying. Is console exclusivity a thing of the past?