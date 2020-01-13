Sapphire Studios shows off its new skateboarding tech

Ryan Nguyen took some time out to talk to us about a few bits of tech that Sapphire Studio had on show at their CES booth.

The first bit of tech that is currently available to purchase through their website is the 01 Lite Electric Board, a remote-free electric skateboard that can be controlled using the built-in sensors within the board. Similar to how you would manoeuvre a normal skateboard, user's will lean forward to speed up and put their weight to the back of the board to slow down. The standard board has a range of 5-7 miles with an extended range of 9-13 on the more expensive model. The board will connect to an app on your smartphone and you will be able to customise the settings to match your own riding style, and there is also an in-app option to use your phone as a remote if you would prefer.

The second item shown off was the companies Sapphire 60 Smart Bag (which at the time of writing is only available in the US) which is said to be the world's first smart-bag and has a fully integrated power supply built-in. The bag is so powerful that Sapphire actually decided to power their own CES booth solely off of the bag's built-in supply.

We were told how the bag has been designed with the user in mind so they will still be able to use this bag for everyday activities without realising much difference - the weight of the bag comes in at around 2kg and the outlets for the power are located at the top of the bag meaning you will still have free space at the bottom and enough room to fit a 17inch laptop.