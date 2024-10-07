Saoirse Ronan still hasn't got over losing the role of Luna Lovegood

There are a handful of very, very promising young actors these days, one of which is the Irish sensation Saoirse Ronan. In her career so far, she has already been nominated for four Oscars, all while appearing in many amazing films like Lady Bird, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Little Women. But despite having a career that a lot of veteran actors would probably wish for, there is a role that alluded Ronan and that she still thinks about today.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ronan revealed that she still thinks about losing out on the role of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter saga. She notes that she was probably too young for the job, but that she still wanted to appear as the Irish character that became quite popular in the latter films.

Ronan stated: "I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago, because it was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in — like half of Ireland to come and audition — and I knew I wasn't going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in 'Harry Potter' and it was the coolest thing ever."

The role of Luna ended up going to Evanna Lynch, who appeared as the witch in Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows - Part 1 and 2.

Do you think Ronan would have made a good Luna?