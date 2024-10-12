Saoirse Ronan shuts down Marvel rumours: "I would rather do Bond"

HQ

We're seeing more and more big name actors and stars making the jump to Marvel flicks, especially following the ground-breaking Infinity Saga, but one such name that doesn't see herself in superhero spandex anytime soon is Saoirse Ronan.

Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Ronan revealed: "I can't see myself doing Marvel. I don't... no, I would prefer to do Bond."

She talked about why she takes this stance by following up with: "I think they're brilliant films... I wanna do more big movies. I am at the point where I've done... I love making independent film, but to now... especially in this landscape that we're in, in film right now, to know that a film is going to be seen is such a luxury. And so when we made Blitz, knowing you were putting all this work into something and that it was going to get a release, people were going to see it, people were going to talk about it, is great, you know. There's so many films you'll do where... maybe no one will buy it, and it's no reflection on the quality of the film at all, it's just it's a very hard time to know what's what, I think, in the film industry."

As per Ronan's role in a hypothetical future James Bond film, the actress notes that she would love to take a crack at villain, something akin to Javier Bardem's role in Skyfall. What she did affirm however was that if the choice came between becoming a Bond villain or seeing her husband Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) being dubbed the next Bond, she would take a backseat and let the Scottish star take the big opportunity.

Would you like to see Ronan in a Bond movie?