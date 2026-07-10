Saoirse Ronan kidnaps a child in Paramount's Bad Apples

How would you cope teaching with a delinquent child? For Saoirse Ronan, the answer to that question is rather simple.

In the upcoming Paramount dark-comedy known as Bad Apples, Ronan plays a struggling primary school teacher who is wrapped up in a kidnapping case after a fateful encounter with one of her delinquent pupils outside of school. Essentially, following the child threatening to tell the world Ronan's Maria 'attacked' him, she decides to simply kidnap him, lock him in her basement, and then steadily work on rehabilitating the child while the world scrambles to find the lost boy.

Coming from director Jonatan Etzler, Bad Apples is slated to make its arrival in cinemas as soon as this September on the 18th, with Ronan starring alongside the young talent of Eddie Walker, who plays the young delinquent. Check out the trailer for Bad Apples below.