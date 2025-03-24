Santorini welcomes first cruise ship after earthquake crisis

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Greece. Santorini, Greece's iconic tourist destination, has reopened its doors to the world, as the first cruise ship of the season docked on Sunday, signaling a return to normalcy after the wave of earthquakes.
The seismic activity, which had caused significant concern and led to emergency measures, had left locals fearing a lost tourist season. With millions flocking to Santorini every year, the island's economy is deeply reliant on tourism.
The Celestyal Discovery cruise, carrying around 1,700 tourists, marked a hopeful beginning as passengers expressed confidence in the island's safety. For now, it remains to be seen how the recovery will unfold in the coming months.