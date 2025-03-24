Santorini welcomes first cruise ship after earthquake crisis

HQ

The latest news on Greece . Santorini, Greece's iconic tourist destination, has reopened its doors to the world, as the first cruise ship of the season docked on Sunday, signaling a return to normalcy after the wave of earthquakes.

The seismic activity, which had caused significant concern and led to emergency measures, had left locals fearing a lost tourist season. With millions flocking to Santorini every year, the island's economy is deeply reliant on tourism.

The Celestyal Discovery cruise, carrying around 1,700 tourists, marked a hopeful beginning as passengers expressed confidence in the island's safety. For now, it remains to be seen how the recovery will unfold in the coming months.