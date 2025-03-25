Santiago Segura is shocked by the advance of AI in the film industry: "In two or three years, you're going to freak out"

HQ

AI, artificial intelligence. The buzzword, the technology in vogue. It's the boat everyone wants to jump on, either to take advantage of it or to see where it's going (and whether it will collide with their own human interests). There are industries where this technology generates some internal conflict, and one of the figures who has seen this first hand is Spanish filmmaker Santiago Segura. During the recent presentation of the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, the actor (who presented the event) gave us an interview where, as well as chatting about the challenge of trying to export a comedy film model abroad, he also gives us his position on AI.

"I'm still in shock," Segura commented. "I recently saw a trailer for a film. The whole image is done completely in AI. And it's an American company (...) The budget is about $500,000. Which is amazing. And what they're planning to do? Right now, the trailer looks pathetic. It's soulless. But in two or three years you're going to freak out."

Santiago Segura reflected that technology in itself is an amazing thing, but that he is "not very happy" with how they intend to use it today. "Do you remember the digital format, the first film shot in digital? Julie and Julia, I think. We thought it was pathetic then. And now I can't see the difference between celluloid film and digital."

"Because AI, maybe it's terrible for some things, like art. But for things like science it's amazing. I'm not against it, but I'm not happy." And here he is more concerned with the use it can have to replace human actors, and that they need to be protected.

"You know what's the problem? Usually, the technology goes ahead of the law."

You can watch the full interview with Santiago Segura (including subtitles) above.