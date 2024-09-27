Santa's Post Office gets the Lego Icons treatment

HQ

Holiday-themed Lego sets have always bewildered me a tad because surely you won't want to display and keep the set out for the 10-11 months that most people don't regard as the festive period? Regardless of that, there are a few holiday Lego sets and a new one is planning to launch next week too.

This one is the Icons Santa's Post Office Set, which as the name suggests, is a brickified take on the mythical postal department located in the North Pole. It's a 1,440-piece set that stands 21cm tall, 28cm wide, and 10cm long, comes with a Santa minifigure and four elves, a cosy log fire, a postal sorting area, a coffee machine, a hot-air balloon with a light-up burner, and a Christmas tree as well.

The set will retail for $99.99 / £89.99/ €99.99 and will launch for all Lego fans on October 4. Will you be treating yourself to this holiday set?

