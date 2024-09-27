English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

Santa's Post Office gets the Lego Icons treatment

The set will debut next week, well in time for the holidays.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Holiday-themed Lego sets have always bewildered me a tad because surely you won't want to display and keep the set out for the 10-11 months that most people don't regard as the festive period? Regardless of that, there are a few holiday Lego sets and a new one is planning to launch next week too.

This one is the Icons Santa's Post Office Set, which as the name suggests, is a brickified take on the mythical postal department located in the North Pole. It's a 1,440-piece set that stands 21cm tall, 28cm wide, and 10cm long, comes with a Santa minifigure and four elves, a cosy log fire, a postal sorting area, a coffee machine, a hot-air balloon with a light-up burner, and a Christmas tree as well.

The set will retail for $99.99 / £89.99/ €99.99 and will launch for all Lego fans on October 4. Will you be treating yourself to this holiday set?

Santa's Post Office gets the Lego Icons treatment
This is an ad:


Loading next content