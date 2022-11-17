Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Santa Monica Studio has multiple projects in the works

The team behind God of War: Ragnarök is currently spread out on an array of things.

Now that God of War: Ragnarök has been shipped and already is up for countless awards following tons of critical acclaim, the question as to what developer Santa Monica Studio has in the works has been posed.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, creative director on Ragnarök and game director on God of War (2018), Cory Barlog, has touched on this a little bit, and mentioned that the studio is spread out right now.

While refusing to elaborate specifically, Barlog did state that Santa Monica Studio is "spread out on a lot of different things" as of right now. This could include the next big project from the team (which while it potentially is a new God of War, won't be part of the now finished Norse saga), as well as whatever Barlog is heading up following the decision to pass ultimate leadership of Ragnarök over to Eric Williams.

It should also be said that Santa Monica Studio also has a third-party publishing team, which could also be considered into this statement.

