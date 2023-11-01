Sanguivore: Twenty Below launches into Early Access next month

While the spooky season is now over, publisher Forthright Entertainment and developer Blood Eater Games has announced that it will be launching its cooperative horror title, Sanguivore: Twenty Below, via Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, on December 1, 2023.

The game tasks players with completing a series of escape rooms that gradually increase in difficulty and size, all while avoiding and escaping the grasps of the terrifying Sanguivore monsters (which come in the form of vampires initially but will expand to other monsters in the future) that are pursuing them.

Featuring both solo and cooperative gameplay with up to four friends, the game offers four distinct areas that each bring their own kinds of challenges and offer four unique escape routes that you can choose from. As you complete levels, you will be rewarded with experience and shards, which can be used to unlock special survivor perks that will aid in the battle against the Sanguivore. There are also collectible cards dotted around each level that will provide additional challenges on subsequent runs.

We're told that Blood Eater hopes to fully launch the game in 2024, but for the time being will lean on Early Access to continue refining and gathering feedback for the game.

Check out the Early Access trailer for Sanguivore: Twenty Below.