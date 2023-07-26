Sandsoft Games on running a diverse studio in Saudi Arabia

HQ

With a background at Digital Chocolate, Nokia, and King, we wanted to talk mobile gaming with David Fernández at Gamelab 2023, with the added touch that his own studio, Sandsoft, is now based in Saudi Arabia.

"So, we are a mobile first game developer and publisher based in Saudi Arabia and we are trying to create not just games but a company because we are in a startup", he explains in the video above. "We are 53 people team at the moment. We started our journey in 2021 and we are having presence in different locations, so we have a small team here in Barcelona, 8 people, probably 30 people in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia. We have smaller offices as well in Shanghai and also in Helsinki".

As most of Sandsoft Games are still under development, we barely got to know that, of their upcoming titles, "one is a RPG game, another one is a racing game, the third one is a strategy game, and the fourth one is another RPG game but with an NFT kind of layer on top of that game."

Given the location of the studio, we took the chance to learn more about the fledgling gaming scene in GCC and the potential differences compared to both Asian and Western companies.

"It's been really a journey and I mean it in a positive way", the CEO explains about building a studio in Riyadh. "I think that you are going not just through creating a kind of industry because games industry is not there, so we are trying to contribute towards the growth of the industry."

"Similarly the country is going through a big socio-economical transformation. So in a given way you are part of a change that is happening in this country, you feel somehow you are making history, if you know what I mean, and then it's really exciting to be that in a country that has a firm belief on investing in games. So one of the things that in this particular case the Saudi government did a few months ago in September, they announced the National Games and Esports Strategy which is an actual national strategy and this is kind of unique. You have certain regions in the world, you have certain cities in the world that have some support for game development and trying to incentivize companies to establish, help them grow and participate in some of the vehicles for promotion of the games industry but here is the actual country. So it is, as far as I understand, the only country in the world that has games as part of the national strategy."

"But at the same time I think that we are trying to assemble truly multicultural, multinational and diverse teams", he later adds regarding Sandsoft Games. "For example in the 53 people that we are across the different locations I mentioned we have 24 nationalities which is, on a company this size, quite unique. Similarly on game development particularly is not an industry that we have enough female and we have not enough female talent, and women are something that we were trying to grow in the industry. Almost 30% of our staff is female. So when you think about how we are a company based in Saudi, some people kind of raise their eyebrows and think, is that true? But actually it's true. We are not different from any kind of game development company in the world."

Play the full video to learn more about Sandsoft, the dev and gaming culture in GCC, and the impact it can have in the wider industry in the near future.