Sandra & Nicole reunite in Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are officially reprising their roles as the magical Owens sisters in Practical Magic 2—and filming is already underway. Kidman celebrated the occasion by sharing a snapshot from the set on Instagram, where she and Bullock are seen embracing next to a gravestone, reigniting that cozy-goth aesthetic fans love.

Behind the scenes, Akiva Goldsman returns as co-writer alongside Succession's Georgia Pritchett, while Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Perfect Couple) takes on directing duties. According to the creative team, they're not trying to reinvent the wheel—instead, the goal is to recapture the emotional core of the original: sisterhood, love, and everyday magic.

Familiar faces like Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are back as the delightfully eccentric aunts, joined by a fresh new cast including Joey King (playing Sally's daughter), Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Notably absent is Evan Rachel Wood, who revealed she offered to return but was ultimately recast.

The story is based on Alice Hoffman's sequel novel The Book of Magic, with both Goldsman and Pritchett drawing inspiration from Hoffman's rich, mystical world. With a premiere set for September 18 next year, the coven is growing—and expectations are high.

Are you excited for the return of the Owens witches?