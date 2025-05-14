Sandfall Interactive is not ruling out a Switch 2 release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

Hardly a day has passed since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released without us having reason to return to this fantastic role-playing game that has managed to charm both critics and gamers. It's out now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and it's also included with Game Pass.

Sales have been very good, but releasing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to more formats would still open up for even better results - and maybe that's something French developer Sandfall is considering. In a video interview hosted by Mistermv, studio head Guillaume Broche says (translated by Mp1st):

"Well, at this point, considering the success of the game, it kind of changes everything. So clearly, it's too early to say, but we're kind of in a situation where... let's say there are a lot of opportunities showing up - way too many at once - and we're figuring out what we'll go for and what we won't. But yeah, it's definitely something that could be interesting."

A game like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would certainly fit like a glove for Switch 2, but whether it actually happens remains to be seen. However, the fact that the developers are clearly curious about the matter feels very promising.