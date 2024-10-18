Sandfall Interactive clarifies duration of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

There have been a lot of queries online as of late regarding what kind of adventure developer Sandfall Interactive is preparing with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The title, which recently revealed its stacked voice cast, has had many people asking the question as to whether this is set to be more AAA or AA in size, and this is something that the developers have addressed in a statement on X.

Sandfall states: "We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we're creating something we believe is truly special. We aren't an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our world as possible.

"To be clear: we poured all of our hearts and souls into this game. When you play Expedition 33, you can expect 30+ hours of main game, and as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners."

Some folk have also wondered if the $49.99 price tag is accurate considering this scale and the quality levels that the game seems to be offering, and Sandfall also notes that this is true and accurate.

"Pricing that you see from your local retailers is accurate, and we can't wait for you to get your hands on the game."

Needless to say, it looks like we're in for a real treat when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 debuts next year.