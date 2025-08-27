Sandfall Interactive: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 "is not the end of the franchise"

HQ

There is no doubt that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best games of the year. It has not only charmed the press, but also the players. This has resulted in a unanimously acclaimed role-playing game that is flying off the shelves.

But what happens next? Well, developer Sandfall Interactive has made no secret of the fact that DLC may be on the way and that they are considering releasing it for Switch 2. But at some point they have to move on, and then what happens? Well, then it seems it's time for a sequel.

In an interview with MrMattyPlays (thanks, TheGamer), director Guillaume Broche says that Expedition 33 is just one story in this universe and that the series is called Clair Obscur - and he makes no secret of the fact that this is not the end:

"Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is certain is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise."

Of course, we want to avoid Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 spoilers for anyone who hasn't played it yet (although you certainly should; read our review), but it will likely be a fairly standalone story, even if the next game shares the same universe.

What are your thoughts on this? Should Sandfall Interactive create something entirely new again next time, or are you excited to return to their unique world?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.