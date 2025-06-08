Bernie Sanders raises alarm over Trump's use of force in Los Angeles

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Bernie Sanders has warned that the United States is veering toward authoritarianism following Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles without state or local approval.

"We have a president who is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism... My understanding is that the governor of California, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles did not request the national guard but he thinks he has a right to do anything he wants."

The senator criticised on Sunday the president for side-lining democratic norms and targeting critics, calling on Republican legislators to act before it's too late. Meanwhile, California officials denounced the deployment as a politically charged overreach.