Sand Land's Battle Armor is a really versatile tool

One of the many vehicles available in the upcoming Sand Land is Battle Armor. It's basically a mech, but exactly what it can do it up to you as it's very customizable. In a new trailer, we get a better look at what it has to offer with plenty of gameplay.

Sand Land launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 26 and there is currently a demo available if you would like to try it out, and we have a fairly new preview for you. A brand new animé series was also released two weeks ago on Disney+, which tells everything you should know about this very dry but also highly original world, once created by the late Akira Toriyama.