Sand Land: The Series gets a Japanese trailer

As you probably know, Bandai Namco is currently putting the final touches on their upcoming role-playing game Sand Land, which is based on Akira Toriyama's (Dragon Ball creator) project Sand Land.

But it's not the only Sand Land-related project on the horizon, as last year a feature film based on Sand Land premiered (though only in Japan) and a TV series called Sand Land: The Series is coming soon. Toriyama himself was involved before he tragically passed away last week and has contributed new story material.

The TV series follows the narrative of the movie (which in turn is based on the manga) but expands and includes a lot of extras such as more storyline and new characters. We know the series will premiere in Europe and in Japan on March 20 on Disney+.

Check out the first trailer below, as well as an official poster for the show.