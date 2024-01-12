Sand Land release date confirmed in new trailer

HQ

It was revealed during The Game Awards 2022 that Akira Toriyama's classic manga Sand Land would become an RPG, developed by Bandai Namco. And now we're getting close to the release of the adventure, as confirmed in a new trailer.

The video shows the very dry land that has given the manga its name, but also other places we'll get to visit, which are more lush and green - and of course a whole lot of vehicles and action. It ends by showing us the launch date, which is April 26 (PC, PlayStation and Xbox), and we also get a first look at the three editions we're going to get to choose from.

Check the video out below, and the full list of everything included in three editions can be found further down.

Standard (Physical, Digital) - $59.99



A copy of the game



Pre-order bonus downloadable content "Survivalist Camo Pack" - Customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles. (Vehicle color customization will be available after unlocking Paint Shop in Spino.)



Deluxe Edition (Digital) - $69.99





A copy of the game



Pre-order bonus downloadable content "Survivalist Camo Pack" - Customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles. (Vehicle color customization will be available after unlocking Paint Shop in Spino.)



Downloadable content



"My Room Furniture Set: Army Base" - (Available after unlocking Furniture Store in Spino.)



"My Room Furniture Set: Hideout" - (Available after unlocking Furniture Store in Spino.)



"Speed Demon Pack" - Tank weapons and six consumables.



"Beelzebub Decal Set" - Five tank stickers.



Collector's Bundle (Physical, Bandai Namco Store-exclusive) - $129.99

