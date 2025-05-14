Sand Land leads the new batch of PlayStation Plus games this month

HQ

Sony has announced the new PlayStation Plus Game catalogue line up for May 2025. Starting on May 20, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to play with a new batch of games, including the ambitious title from the beloved manga by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land.

The selection this month is particularly interesting for JRPG fans, as the sci-fi and neo-noir title Soul Hackers 2 will also be added, alongside Granblue Fantasy Vesus: Rising. Fans of action games will enjoy Battlefield V, set in World War II, while those looking for a more relaxing experience will enjoy the farming game Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

For PS Plus Premium users only, a classic PS2 game will be added, cult classic Battle Engine Aquila, an strategic first person shooter showing a war between the last remnants of civilization, spread in 13 islands, and an alien race.

All PlayStation Plus games to be added in May 2025