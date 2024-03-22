Sand Land isn't only about sandy environments

HQ

Plenty of you have surely already started to play the Sand Land demo that was released earlier this week for both PC and consoles. So far, we've mostly gotten to see the very desert like environment that has given the game its title, but there will also be other biomes. Like lush forests.

And that's exactly what we get a better look at today as Bandai Namco has sent us a trailer that shows the area known as Forest Land, where we can look forward to many adventures and new encounters. Check it out in the video below, as well as some new screenshots.

Sand Land launches on April 26 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.