Sand Land gets a stunning story trailer

Say Akira Toriyama and most gamers will probably instantly think of Chrono Trigger or Dragon Ball, but the legendary manga artist has also done plenty of other things. This includes designing franchises like Dragon Quest and Blue Dragon - but also the manga Sand Land.

As we've previously have reported about, a Sand Land game is currently under development by Bandai Namco, and clearly things has been moving in the right direction for the project. Now we have gotten a trailer for the game that introduces us to the story in a world where wather is something people are fighting over.

Check it out below, it looks really good! We still don't know when it will arrive (although the Steam page claims it's "coming soon"), but PC, PlayStation and Xbox are the confirmed formats.