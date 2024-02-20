English
Sand Land

Sand Land gets a deep gameplay presentation

This seems to be a massive adventure that will make a whole lot of Akira Toriyama fans very happy.

We're two months away from Sand Land, a Bandai Namco developed RPG based on Akira Toriyama's beloved manga. As it seems to be a quite massive adventure, a new trailer has been released that introduces us to the world, the game systems and of course the very important vehicles.

We'll also get to run a city, and improve it in various ways while bringing it back to life, and it seems like it might be something of a hub-world in this game.

Check the video out below. Sand Land launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 26.

Sand Land

