Sand Land demo launched for PC and consoles

If you've been curious to play Bandai Namco's upcoming role-playing game Sand Land, which is based on one of Akira Toriyama's lesser-known comics, we have some good news today. Without any prior notice, they have now released a playable demo that lets you experience the adventures in the wasteland playing the rather friendly demon Beelzebub and his crew in search of water.

Just like in the manga and anime, vehicles play an important role and serve as more than just transportation, which we have seen in several trailers already with both battles, modification and more. However, now you can try this yourself on PC, Playstation and Xbox. Take the chance to check out this cozy adventure and if you want to know more about it, we remind you that the TV series premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday.