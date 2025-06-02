Sand announced for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

TinyBuild is currently working on an upcoming extraction shooter called Sand, which has previously been announced for PC. In a new video they now announce that more than that will get the chance to play the adventure, as it is also on its way to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X later 2025.

In the game, you control huge "Mechanical Walkers", which in this adventure are called Tramplers. With their help, you will explore the planet Sophie, which seems to be a post-apocalyptic world, not always so welcoming. It also promises "thrilling first-person player-versus-player-versus-environment combat", so you'll have both computer-controlled and other gamers pitted against you.

Check out the trailer for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X below.