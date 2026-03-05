Sánchez won't help Trump, but will help Europe: Spain sends warship toward Cyprus

HQ

Spain is deploying the frigate Cristóbal Colón (F‑105) to the Mediterranean to help protect Cyprus after attacks linked to pro-Iranian militias. The ship will operate alongside the French carrier group led by Charles de Gaulle (R91) and several Greek naval vessels.

As per ABC, the Spanish warship is considered the country's most advanced frigate and will focus on air defense and protection duties in the region. Spanish officials say it could also support potential evacuations of civilians if the conflict escalates.

Spain will also deploy the replenishment ship Cantabria (A‑15) to provide fuel and logistical support as the naval group transits through the Gulf of Cádiz. This comes as Madrid refuses to support the US-Israeli attack on Iran directly, while still contributing to European and NATO security efforts...