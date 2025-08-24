San Sebastián Film Festival 2025: Complete guide to the 73rd edition

HQ

The San Sebastián International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián, or Zinemaldia in Basque) returns in 2025 with its 73rd edition, consolidating its position as Spain's most prestigious film event and one of Europe's key cultural gatherings. From 19 to 27 September, the city of Donostia becomes a global showcase for cinema, drawing filmmakers, actors, critics, and cinephiles to the Basque coast.

Dates and venues

When: 19 - 27 September 2025.

Where: San Sebastián (Donostia), Gipuzkoa, Spain.

The Kursaal Congress Centre and Auditorium serves as the main hub, with its iconic red carpet rolling out each evening for premieres. Other screenings take place across the city in venues such as:

Victoria Eugenia Theatre.



Cines Príncipe.



Tabakalera International Centre for Contemporary Culture.



Velódromo Anoeta, a unique giant-screen space that hosts popular screenings.



The Hotel María Cristina remains the festival's social epicenter, housing international stars and hosting most press interviews.



Kursaal Congress Centre and Auditorium // Shutterstock

Festival poster: A tribute to Marisa Paredes

The official poster of the 2025 edition pays homage to Marisa Paredes, the acclaimed Spanish actress who passed away in December 2024. A frequent guest and longtime friend of the festival since her first appearance in 1977, Paredes is immortalized as the symbolic face of this year's edition.

Festival poster: Marisa Paredes // San Sebastián Film Festival 2025

The major awards

The San Sebastián Film Festival hands out a wide range of prizes, the most important being:





Golden Shell (Concha de Oro): Best film.



Silver Shells (Conchas de Plata): Best director, best actor, best actress.



Jury Prize: Best screenplay and best cinematography.



Audience Award: Best European film voted by festival-goers.



Youth Award: Voted by young jurors.



Donostia Award: Lifetime achievement recognition.



2025 Donostia Award

This year's Donostia Award goes to Esther García, one of Spain's most influential producers, best known for her decades-long collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar at El Deseo.

Donostia Award: Esther García // San Sebastian Film Festival 2025

Official Selection 2025: Films in competition

The heart of the festival is its Official Selection, where international auteurs and Spanish filmmakers compete for the Golden Shell. Here are the key titles competing:



Deux pianos: Arnaud Desplechin.



Las Corrientes: Milagros Mumenthaler.



Sai: Hirase Kentaro, Seki Yutaro.



Couture: Alice Winocour.



Franz: Agnieszka Holland.



Maspalomas: Jose Mari Goenaga, Aitor Arregi.



Los Tigres: Alberto Rodríguez.



Historias del buen valle: José Luis Guerín.



Los Domingos: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.



The Ballad of a Small Player: Edward Berger.



Somos Belén: Dolores Fonzi.



The Fence: Claire Denis.



Nuremberg: James Vanderbilt.



Ungrateful Beings: Olmo Omerzu.



Jianyu Laide Mama: Xiaoyu Qin.



Six jours ce printemps-là: Joachim Lafosse.



Spanish cinema at the festival

Spanish productions once again play a central role. Alongside the competition films, several highly anticipated works screen across different sections:



Karmele: Asier Altuna.



Flores para Antonio: Alba Flores.



Un fantasma en la batalla: Agustín Díaz Yanes.



Series premieres: Anatomía de un instante (Alberto Rodríguez), La suerte (Paco Plaza), and Zeru Ahoak (Koldo Almandoz).



Other sections include



Made in Spain: Las delicias del jardín (Fernando Colomo).



Velódromo: Rondallas (Daniel Sánchez Arévalo).



New Directors: Aro Berria (Irati Gorostidi Agirretxe) and La lucha (José Alayón).



Horizontes Latinos 2025

Dedicated to Latin American cinema, this section is always one of the liveliest. Key titles this year include:



La misteriosa mirada del flamenco: Diego Céspedes.



El mensaje: Iván Fund.



Cobre: Nicolás Pereda.



A Loose End: Daniel Hendler.



Limpia: Dominga Sotomayor.



Hiedra: Ana Cristina Barragán.



Hijo mayor: Cecilia Kang.



Cuerpo Celeste: Nayra Ilic.



Olmo: Fernando Eimbcke.



Un poeta: Simón Mesa Soto.



Nuestra Tierra: Lucrecia Martel.



Other key sections



Perlak: Showcases award-winning films from other festivals. Highlight: Ciudad sin sueño by Guillermo Galoe.



Zabaltegi-Tabakalera: The festival's most open section, mixing fiction, documentary, and experimental work. Highlights: Schwesterherz (Sarah Miro Fischer), A Scary Movie (Sergio Oksman), El último arrebato (Marta Medina & Enrique López Lavigne).



Special Screenings: Notably, actress Juliette Binoche makes her directorial debut with In-I In Motion, a dance-centered documentary.



Special awards 2025



Horizons Award: Recognizing the best film from Horizontes Latinos.



Sebastiane Award: Given to the best Latin American film with LGBTQ+ themes.



Shortlisted: La misteriosa mirada del flamenco (Diego Céspedes), Ato Noturno (Filipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon), Llueve sobre Babel (Gala del Sol), Un mundo para mí (Alejandro Zuno), Los inocentes (Germán Tejada).



New Directors Award: For debut or second features. Highlights include: Ni De Yan Jing Bi Tai Yang Ming Liang (Zhongchen Zhang), Bad Apples (Jonatan Etzler).



Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Prize: Best film in the experimental/independent strand.



Closing and awards

The closing gala on 27 September 2025 will reveal the winners of the Golden Shell and other top prizes. These results often act as a springboard for the awards season, with past winners later gaining international recognition, so stay tuned for further updates on who will take home the top honours.