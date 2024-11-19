San Marino, the world's worst national team, earned an impressive victory and promotion to Nations League

HQ

San Marino is the fifth smallest country in the world. Surrounded by Italy, their national football team has the task of finding a competitive squad out of the 35,000 population. They are the lowest-ranked FIFA national football team.

Needless to say, they haven't had much luck, only winning twice in nearly 35 years.

Yesterday, they added a third victory to the total of 211 of games they have played (with 199 defeats). But this one felt different...

At the Nations League group phase in League D (the lowest of them all), they beat Liechtenstein 3-1, and secured a direct promotion to League C. It was their first away win in history, and the highest goal count, as well as their first comeback.

San Marino's coach Roberto Cevoli has now won two games in his ten games. San Marino's first victory was a friendly match in 2004, so the first true victory was on September 5, also against Liechtenstein (a 40,000-people-country, only five thousand more than San Marino). Needless to say, this is best track record ever for the team ever.

San Marino has now finished first in Nations League Group D with 7 points, above Gibraltar and Liechtenstein, and gets direct qualification for League C.