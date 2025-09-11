San Marino GP: times and how to watch MotoGP next weekend
San Marino GP has been dominated recently by Marc Márquez.
MotoGP continues this weekend and moves to San Marino, the tiny country in the middle of Italy, with less than 35,000 habitants, at the Misano World Circuit, which has held the San Marino Grand Prix since 2007 (despite the circuit being in Italy).
In this circuit, Marc Márquez will continue to earn points for his seventh MotoGP World Champion title and ninth overall, but won't be crowned there, given that his brother Álex Márquez won the Catalan GP last weekend and reduced the distance. Last year, Marc Márquez also won in San Marino. If Marc wins this year (it would be his third consecutive victory at this circuit), he could become champion at the Japanese GP in September 28.
Times for San Marino GP
- Free Practice 1: Friday, Sept 12, 10:45 CET, 9:45 BST
- Free Practice 2: Friday, Sept 12, 15:00 CET, 14:00 BST
- Free Practice 3: Saturday, Sept 13, 10:10 CET, 9:10 BST
- Qualifying 1: Saturday, Sept 13, 10:50 CET, 9:50 BST
- Qualifying 2: Saturday, Sept 13, 11:15 CET, 10:15 BST
After the qualifying, there will be two races at the San Marino GP 2025:
- Sprint Race (13 Laps): Saturday, Sept 13, 15:00 CET, 14:00 BST
- Race (27 laps): Sunday, Sept 14: 14:00 CET, 15:00 BST
How to watch MotoGP in 2025:
Below is a list of main MotoGP broascasters where you can watch San Marino GP and the remainer seven races of 2025 season.
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV
- Belgium: RTBF, PlaySports
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: Sportklub
- Cyprus: CytaVision
- Denmark:3Sport
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, DF1
- Hungary: Arena 4
- Italy: Sky, Canale 8
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Nos
- Norway: Sport3
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Sport1
- Switzerland: SRF
- UK: TNT Sports, Quest