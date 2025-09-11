San Marino GP: times and how to watch MotoGP next weekend

HQ

MotoGP continues this weekend and moves to San Marino, the tiny country in the middle of Italy, with less than 35,000 habitants, at the Misano World Circuit, which has held the San Marino Grand Prix since 2007 (despite the circuit being in Italy).

In this circuit, Marc Márquez will continue to earn points for his seventh MotoGP World Champion title and ninth overall, but won't be crowned there, given that his brother Álex Márquez won the Catalan GP last weekend and reduced the distance. Last year, Marc Márquez also won in San Marino. If Marc wins this year (it would be his third consecutive victory at this circuit), he could become champion at the Japanese GP in September 28.

Times for San Marino GP



Free Practice 1: Friday, Sept 12, 10:45 CET, 9:45 BST



Free Practice 2: Friday, Sept 12, 15:00 CET, 14:00 BST



Free Practice 3: Saturday, Sept 13, 10:10 CET, 9:10 BST



Qualifying 1: Saturday, Sept 13, 10:50 CET, 9:50 BST



Qualifying 2: Saturday, Sept 13, 11:15 CET, 10:15 BST



After the qualifying, there will be two races at the San Marino GP 2025:



Sprint Race (13 Laps): Saturday, Sept 13, 15:00 CET, 14:00 BST



Race (27 laps): Sunday, Sept 14: 14:00 CET, 15:00 BST



How to watch MotoGP in 2025:

Below is a list of main MotoGP broascasters where you can watch San Marino GP and the remainer seven races of 2025 season.



Austria: Sky, Servus TV



Belgium: RTBF, PlaySports



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: Sportklub



Cyprus: CytaVision



Denmark:3Sport



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, DF1



Hungary: Arena 4



Italy: Sky, Canale 8



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Nos



Norway: Sport3



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Sport1



Switzerland: SRF



UK: TNT Sports, Quest

