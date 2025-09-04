San Diego Comic-Con Malaga unveils Arnold Schwarzenegger as a major guest star

HQ

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga was officially presented last March, where it described its purpose and outlined its roadmap, but it was this morning in Madrid, just three weeks before the first edition of the Malaga event, that it finally unveiled its full programme.

After the introduction of the promoters, Javier Barberá, executive director of the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, proceeded with a very "heroic" speech to preview more of what fans, attendees and partners can expect on 25, 26, 27, and 28 September at the FYCMA.

As a new key fact, the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga will occupy 82,000 square metres, for the first time 100% of the surface area of the fairgrounds. From the 45-60,000 people originally estimated for the first edition in Europe, they assure that given the demand "far above expectations", in the words of Barberá, no less than 120,000 people are already expected on the four opening days. 45,000 people will be able to attend the auditoriums simultaneously. A new space called "Village" has increased the seating capacity by 22,000 square metres, surrounding the outer perimeter of the FYCMA.

But the assembled press wanted to know more about the talents, about the artists (cartoonists, actors, authors, developers) that fans will be able to see and meet at an event with the personality of a convention. The big announcement of the day was Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator, Rambo, Total Recall, Predator) as guest of honour, "a great international figure who will help us celebrate pop culture".

Other announcements regarding the 11-vertical content agenda, which maintains its target of 300 hours of activities for attendees, include:



Disney with the premieres of Tron: Ares and Predator Badlands



Lucasfilm with the third season of Star Wars Visions



C.B Cebulski, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics



The already announced Jim Lee or Jeph Loeb



El Ranchito visual effects artists Félix Bergés (The Snow Society, Game of Thrones), Laura Muro (Exodus, The Jungle Book), Manuel Ramírez (The Mandalorian, Lost in Space) and Alejandro Rivas (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Stranger Things).



Ian Livingstone (founder of Games Workshop and creator of Fighting Fantasy and Tomb Raider), a key figure in the history of video games and role-playing.

and creator of Fighting Fantasy and Tomb Raider), a key figure in the history of video games and role-playing.

Animator and director Robert Valley (Love, Death & Robots, Gorillaz) will give a masterclass entitled 'Indie Spirit: Animation beyond the mainstream'.



The Crisol: Theater of Idols team will talk about how they created the setting for the game inspired by Spanish culture.



Barberá has apologised for the shy and intermittent communication of these contents to date due to the complexity of the organisation, assuring that there are still announcements in the final stretch. The complete agenda for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga can be consulted on the official website, though it seems to be down at the moment of writing.