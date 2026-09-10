San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 reveals its final programme with three weeks to go

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San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 is entering the final stretch ahead of its second edition, which will take place from October 1-4. This morning, organisers presented the convention's complete programme at the MAM (Automobile and Fashion Museum), setting out what fans can expect when one of Europe's most anticipated pop-culture events returns in just three weeks.

Gamereactor was present at the act and, just as we did with our extensive SDCCM coverage last year, we'll once again be bringing you everything you need to know about the convention.



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Event director Fernando Piquer and chief of communications Elisa López opened the presentation by unveiling SDCCM 2026's second official poster, created by renowned artist John Romita Jr., whose involvement had already been announced back in July. As Málaga locals will immediately recognise, the illustration makes use of one of the towers — well, the only completed one — of "La Manquita", Málaga Cathedral, placing two of the artist's most recognisable superheroes alongside it. Piquer invited comic-book fans to work out exactly who they are.

The finished illustration looks like this:

Second SDCCM 2026 poster created by John Romita Jr. and dedicated to "La Manquita".

Piquer then moved on to the convention's programme, panels and guests. On the video game side, he once again highlighted the presence of Akira Yamaoka, best known for his work on Silent Hill, and Dave Jones, creator of Lemmings and GTA. Miniatures and collectibles will be represented by Ángel Giráldez, while Jeremy Crawford will return for the tabletop role-playing programme. Captain Tsubasa creator Yoichi Takahashi, meanwhile, will host a workshop in the form of a live drawing session.

One of the biggest panels announced for the convention will bring together Karl Urban and Aya Cash, with Cash — who played Stormfront in The Boys — newly confirmed during today's presentation. Their panel will take place on Thursday at 14:30 in the enormous Hall M and will be moderated by Ali Plumb.

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin will headline another major session on Sunday at 16:15, marking the 25th anniversary of the first film in which audiences saw them as Frodo and Sam.

One Piece will also have a sizeable presence. Piquer stressed that Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in Netflix's live-action adaptation, rarely attends conventions, but will spend two days in Málaga. His Hall M panel is scheduled for Friday at 12:30, where he will be joined by Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, and director Lukas Ettlin.

The participation of Anthony Forrest, remembered by Star Wars fans for playing an Imperial Stormtrooper in Episode IV, will be devoted entirely to charitable causes. His appearance will round out the convention's wider Star Wars presence, which will also include the 501st Legion and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who portrays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka.

San Diego Comic-Con International president Robin Ronlan also appeared during the event through a pre-recorded message. She thanked the SDCCM team for its work, highlighted the importance of the community being built around the event in Málaga and praised the beauty of its host city. Ronlan also promised that she would be there in person to meet fans in a few weeks' time.

Málaga mayor Francisco de la Torre closed the presentation by speaking about the efforts of what he described as "an open city". He also pointed to Málaga's Polo Digital as what he sees as Spain's third major video game hub after Barcelona and Madrid, before predicting another major success for SDCCM's second edition.

Following the sponsors' contributions, the presentation came to an end, leaving the full programme now in place ahead of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026's return from October 1-4.