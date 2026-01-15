San Diego Comic-Con is no longer allowing generative AI at its art show

HQ

San Diego Comic-Con, the world's largest comic convention, will no longer be allowing the use of "art" generated by AI models at its art show. This comes following backlash around the convention previously allowing the use of AI-generated art.

As caught by Culture Crave, the website for San Diego Comic-Con's art show has been quietly updated, and now claims that no art pieces generated in part or wholly through an AI model will be allowed. Previously, the website told readers they could bring AI-generated pieces, but they had to be marked as not-for-sale.

This marks a big name in convention spaces opting against AI. Whether you're a fan of AI-generated art or not, it's clear that there are a lot of people who would rather see their art created by people than a machine. As we continue to see steps made in AI, we're also likely to see more definitive lines being drawn as is the case here.

