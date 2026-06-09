San Antonio Spurs keeps NBA Finals alive with first victory against the NY Knicks

HQ

The San Antonio Spurs have responded to their first double defeat at home in the NBA Finals with a narrow victory away, defeating the New York Knicks 115-111 in a thrilling match in which the Knicks managed to come back in the second quarter: the Knicks scored 42 points vs. Spurs' 24 in the second quarter, and were winning 64-57 in half-time.

But the Spurs overcame the deficit in the second half of the match, scoring 15 points in the first eight possession and won the lead back. Victor Wembanyama improved his numbers from the previous two matches, scoring 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, making fans forget about the mistake that caused them to lose Game 2.

Now the series is 2-1 and the Spurs guarantee at least a Game 5 to be played at home. Game 4 will be on Wednesday (Thursday at 2:30 CEST in Europe), but this time without Donald Trump at the Madison Square Garden.