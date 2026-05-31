San Antonio Spurs defeat Oklahoma City Thunder and reach first NBA finals since 2014

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Big night for Victor Wembanyama: hours after Paris Saint-Germain was crowned in the Champions League, the 22-year-old Frenchman, supporter of the Parisian club, helped his NBA team San Antonio Spurs dethrone the champions Oklahoma City Thunder and reach the NBA finals against the New York Knicks.

The play-off series between Thunder and Spurs has been wildly entertaining, going into Game 7, where an inspired visiting team overcame the local team. San Antonio Spurs defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103, and Wembanyama scored 22 points, far from the 35 points scored by NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a good collective effort helped the Spurs always be at the head, even if not by a lot and the match was contested until the end.

San Antonio Spurs will play their first NBA Finals since 2014, where the Spirs defeated Miami Heat 4-1. The Spurs have won the NBA ring five times already (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014), while the Knicks have only won it twice in 1970 and 1973, and last reached the finals in 1999, when they were defeated by Spurs.