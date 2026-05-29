San Antonio Spurs and Wemby take SGA and the Thunder to Game 7 this weekend

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The NBA Western Conference Final between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is extending until Game 7, after the San Antonio Spurs thrashed Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 in Game 6, with star Victor Wembanyama scoring 28 points, 22 points at halftime, when the fate of the match was mostly decided.

This hugely entertaining play-off series, in which each team managed to win away once, will be solved in Oklahoma, benefitting the Thunder as they were once again the best seeded team with the best results in the regular season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, MVP, vs. Victor Wembanyama, Best Defensive Player of the season, is already one of the best rivalries in NBA.

Game 7 of the Western Conference finals will take place on Saturday (Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 AM CEST, 1:00 AM BST), and will decide who will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The Knicks thrashed Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Finals, but either one of the West teams is, on paper, big favourite for the NBA ring this year...